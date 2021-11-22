MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Doing All the Good You Can Daily: 31 Days of Phyllis' Success Predictors and Possibilities": an inspiring collection of exercises to stimulate one's faith. "Doing All the Good You Can Daily: 31 Days of Phyllis' Success Predictors and Possibilities" is the creation of published authors Phyllis Pottinger and Camille Whitehorn. Pottinger and Whitehorn are a grandmother-granddaughter duo who hope to inspire those met along the way.
Pottinger and Whitehorn share, "Doing All the Good You Can Daily: 31 Days of Phyllis' Success Predictors and Possibilities is the ultimate life-changing and impactful book. It will not only inspire you, but it will also awaken your senses, open your hearts, your minds, and invite all things good and positive into your life.
"Designed by Phyllis Pottinger, an educator, entrepreneur, business leader, and inspirational speaker, this book can be worked by individuals, families and groups, bridging the gap and building intergenerational relationships. Delve into this book wholeheartedly and stimulate your spirit to doing what the Lord has called all of us to do.
"The book includes a Gratitude Journal and space for you to jot down your experiences, thoughts, and more.
"One reader has even said the book is 'a beautiful maxim, yet often in these busy times, it can be a challenge to discern where to begin each day. So many important things seem to be competing for our time and attention! This book offers daily guidance.'
"In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven. ––Matthew 5:16"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Pottinger and Camille Whitehorn's new book is dedicated to Pottinger's beloved mother, Alma Todd.
Pottinger and Whitehorn are excited to present a gentle guide to empower and encourage readers of any background.
Consumers can purchase "Doing All the Good You Can Daily: 31 Days of Phyllis' Success Predictors and Possibilities" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Doing All the Good You Can Daily: 31 Days of Phyllis' Success Predictors and Possibilities," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
