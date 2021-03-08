MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A New Life": an inspirational read that helps navigate a believer towards the Lord and strengthens their trust in His unconditional love. "A New Life" is the creation of published author Phyllis Thomas, a Christian songwriter of faith. She began A New Life Ministry to support and reach the lost for the gospel of Jesus Christ, and A Sister's Love Ministry to encourage, enlighten, and empower women of faith to become effective individuals to share their faith to others.
Thomas shares, "I walk by faith. When life comes at you with fear and you don't know which way to turn, remember to pray without ceasing! I began to believe that my prayers did make a difference as my life was headed down a different path with many challenges to face throughout my journey.
"Walking by faith leads me to a place I do not know. For his perfect love covers me to know he's there with me to carry me, protect, strengthen, and bless me. His plans for me or dreams, if I may say, will come alive as he reveals them through me to bring glory to his name only! As he prepares my way to touch a world that is hurting and desperately in need to see Jesus, I will follow him. Trusting him through my faith teaches me his love for me is unconditional and he is my everlasting hope!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Thomas's new book is a stirring key of spreading and sharing one's faith to many others. Here in this work, one will see the truths of the Savior and the power of the gospel.
View a synopsis of "A New Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A New Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A New Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
