MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pray and Grow Rich": an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and encouragement within one's prayer life. "Pray and Grow Rich" is the creation of published author Pierre Bouwer.

Bouwer shares, "Pray and Grow Rich gives guidance on how we should pray and to whom we should pray.

"This is written through what the author experienced in his own prayer life and what has enabled him to grow to a more intimate relationship with Jesus Christ.

"As his relationship grew with Jesus, the more his life changed for the better to a more meaningful and fulfilled life to his destiny in Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pierre Bouwer's new book is an engaging overview of ways in which one can enrich their spiritual journey.

Bouwer writes in hopes of connecting with others who may be seeking a closer relationship with God. Through active prayer, he encourages a deepening relationship with Jesus.

View a synopsis of "Pray and Grow Rich" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Pray and Grow Rich" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Pray and Grow Rich," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

