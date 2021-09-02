PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pillow Haven™ announced today the launch of its first product, a unique, practical and creative storage solution for decorative pillows that can hang from a bedroom or closet door, sit on a chair or be placed on the floor. The product is the first of its kind, constructed of high-quality fabric with a decorative, branded drawstring closure and a reinforced loop for hanging, if desired. Unlike traditional storage containers and bins used for pillow storage, Pillow Haven™ does not take up precious floor space. It is the perfect solution for tight spaces and main-floor and small bedrooms.
Pillow Haven™ is available in two sizes. The large size (32"x44") holds approximately eight decorative pillows and the medium size (22"x36") holds approximately six decorative pillows. The idea for the product originated from founder Judy Jacobson's desire to neatly store her decorative bed pillows after she downsized to a home with a small, first-floor master bedroom.
"In my new town home, I discovered that there was no place to store my decorative bed pillows at night. I didn't want to throw them on the floor, where they would pick up dirt and dust, and I didn't have room for a basket or bin, so I bought a contractor's trash bag, just to keep them organized at night," said Jacobson. "While it did the job, the bag looked so ugly, even if just for overnight, that I hated looking at it. I am a problem-solver by nature, so I taught myself how to sew and made the first Pillow Haven™ bag to store my pillows."
Pillow Haven™ is designed to complement any décor, by displaying the colors of the pillows through the product's neutral and transparent fabric. It is machine washable in the gentle cycle with cold water and hung to dry. The bag's stitching is reinforced for long-term use and the non-fray ribbon was selected for its strength and durability. The product is designed to keep its beauty and usefulness wash after wash. Pillow Haven™ is manufactured in the United States and is a beautiful and practical solution for keeping pillows neat, clean and out of the way when they aren't being displayed.
About Pillow Haven
Pillow Haven™ is a first-to-market, unique, practical and creative storage solution for decorative pillows. The idea was inspired by founder Judy Jacobson's personal need for a pillow storage solution when she moved into a townhouse with a small master bedroom. Jacobson felt that it was important for the bedroom to look neat. Yet, after she moved into the townhouse, she realized that there was no place to store her decorative pillows at night except on the floor or in an unsightly contractor's trash bag so she searched online for a solution but couldn't find anything.
Always a problem solver, and instead of getting discouraged, Jacobson went to a fabric store, taught herself how to sew and made a beautiful solution for her bed pillow storage - a large, transparent drawstring bag. As a bonus, she designed the bag to hang from a bedroom or closet door, so as not to use any floor space. That sewing project led to the invention of Pillow Haven™, a beautiful and practical solution for the storage of decorative pillows. Manufactured in the United States, Pillow Haven™ provides a practical and effortless way to neatly and cleanly store decorative pillows, instead of tossing them on the floor. Pillow Haven™ is the pillow bag you never knew you needed, but can't live without! To learn more, visit http://www.pillowhaven.com.
Editor's Notes:
Interviews are available with Pillow Haven(TM) founder Judy Jacobson. Please contact Debbie Goetz to schedule an interview.
Debbie Goetz
Debbie Goetz Media Connections
215-630-5408
Media Contact
Judy Jacobson, Pillow Haven, +1 2153075885, info@pillowhaven.com
SOURCE Pillow Haven