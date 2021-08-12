PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh based consulting company, CASTUS, announces inaugural cohort of the Fellowship for Minority Business Owners. 

"I speak for the entire team when I say, we are thrilled with the level of talent among this year's Fellowship applicants," says CASTUS Founder, Damon Claus

"I wish to extend a heartfelt "congratulations" to those selected for the Fellowship and a sincere "thank you" to all of those who applied." 

This year's cohort includes: 

Nisha Blackwell – KNOTZLAND 

Chrisarah Johnson – GOOD DAYS BRAND 

Selima DawsonBLAKBIRD JEWELRY 

Jazmiere Bates – KIN OF DUNCAN 

Taray & Raynise Kelly – SOIL SISTERS PLANT NURSERY 

These business owners were selected to participate in the Fellowship based on their leadership, innovative thinking, and contribution to the community. Each of this year's Fellows demonstrates outstanding entrepreneurial thinking and leadership. 

The public can support these local and minority owned businesses by voting for the Fellowship Award winner. The CASTUS Fellowship Award is comprised of $5,000 cash funding and a Business Identity workshop with CASTUS. Voting and information about the fellowship can be found at www.castusglobal.com/castus-fellowship.

