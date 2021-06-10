PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the 2021 "Pittsburgh Passport" program kicks off as the Allegheny Conference on Community Development's marquee program to attract and retain more young professionals to the region. The third-annual Passport program offers six weeks of in-person and virtual events showcasing the region's employment opportunities, arts, outdoor recreation and more. More than 1,700 college students and recent graduates are expected to attend.
Program elements include:
- 'Tech Talks' and networking sessions with Pittsburgh's top employers including Argo AI, Bosch, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BNY Mellon, PNC Bank and American Eagle Outfitters.
- Art pop-up at the Warhol Museum, outdoor yoga at Point State Park and kayaking on the three rivers.
- Community conversations with Vibrant Pittsburgh, which is providing leadership to accelerate the growth rate of diverse talent in the region.
"Through the Pittsburgh Passport, the region's business and higher education communities are delivering a unique, immersive experience into what it's like to live, work and play in Pittsburgh. The Passport also creates professional and social connections that make it easier for students to find their place after graduation. It allows them to see why Pittsburgh should be that place," said Allegheny Conference CEO Stefani Pashman.
The 2021 'Pittsburgh Passport' builds off last year's programming – highly successful despite the pandemic – which reached 1,700+ students from 170 universities, 39 states and 41 countries, including Singapore, Spain, Italy and Kenya through an all-virtual platform. Now, with the relaxing of public health restrictions related to COVID-19, the 2021 Passport will feature a mix of virtual and in-person events.
The Passport Program is helping to provide a pipeline of diverse talent. According to a new report on talent from the Allegheny Conference, 46 percent of Passport participants in 2020 were students of color – giving employers opportunities to engage and hire diverse individuals for internships and full-time opportunities.
Sponsors of the 2021 'Pittsburgh Passport' program include BNY Mellon, Highmark Health, PNC Financial Services Group, PwC, #1 Cochran, American Eagle Outfitters, Argo AI, Bosch, DICK'S Sporting Goods, EY, Matthews International, Security & Safety Things, UPMC, Evoqua and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
"Pittsburgh competes with cities from around the world for talent which is critical to every growing business and region. With the Passport, employers here are collaborating, rather than competing, for talent and we think this approach will put us in the lead as students choose their destinations after college," said Eric Boughner, Chairman, BNY Mellon Pennsylvania & Global Head, Treasury Services Business Development, and Chair of the Allegheny Conference's Talent Steering Committee.
A calendar of events and registration information is at PittsburghPassport.com.
The Pittsburgh Passport is a nationally recognized program that was recently showcased in a case study conducted in collaboration with PwC, Passport to the Future.
About The Allegheny Conference on Community Development:
The Allegheny Conference on Community Development is one of the U.S.'s foremost civic leadership organizations and is committed to improving the Pittsburgh region's economic future and quality of life. The organization brings together public and private sector leaders to define and communicate a regional vision, build partnerships and mobilize action to advance a shared vision for the future. Launched in 2020, the Conference's current plan, Next Is Now: A 10-Year Vision of Vitality for the Pittsburgh Region, is an inspiring, comprehensive and audacious vision for the future of the Pittsburgh region. https://www.alleghenyconference.org/
Media Contact
Christina Forrest, Violet PR, 646-586-9932, christina@violetpr.com
SOURCE The Allegheny Conference on Community Development