PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While large cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York top the list of most bed bug treatments performed by a professional exterminator, according to data released last month, Pittsburgh is #20 on that list.
Despite being the 27th largest city in the country, Pittsburgh sees it's fair share of bed bugs. The little hitchhikers have been proliferating successfully in recent years. Increased global travel, insecticide resistance, and overall reduced vigilance are the primary reasons for the resurgence. Bed bugs have returned to their familiar place next to humans and hiding in the fabric of our lives. Bed bugs are not only in our homes but also offices, hotels, public transportation, nursing homes and hospitals.
Kevin Prag, owner of Integrated Bed Bug Removal which is the only company in Pittsburgh that deals exclusively with bed bugs; no other pests, says that "bed bugs survive off blood and are excellent at hiding, but bed bugs will leave a trace. Bed bugs shed their skin leaving exoskeletons and they leave excrement behind which are common signs of bed bug activity. Bed bugs can be seen in crevices secluded enough to be safe and they only come out to eat. For a trained bed bug specialist, looking in the right spots and identifying these signs left behind is critical."
Bed bug bites can be asymptomatic at first, becoming inflamed, red, and itchy. Hydrocortisone, antihistamines and cool-packs can ease the pain of bed bug bites. Scratching them can lead to infection and scarring. There are occasional reports of blisters, hives or anaphylaxis after bed bug bites. Also, many people get bit by bed bugs but don't react at all to the bite showing no marks on their body. Some people have a reaction to the bed bug bite while others don't.
Tick, mosquito and other over the counter sprays are barely a deterrent. Many of these sprays are toxic to humans and pets and need to be sprayed directly on the bed bug. Over the years, bed bugs have been building up immunity to insecticides making them difficult to get rid of.
When there is a bed bug infestation, it is important to hire a professional that specializes in bed bugs. Prag isn't just the owner and operator of Integrated Bed Bug Removal, he is a certified applicator, specially trained in the biology, habits and treatments of bed bugs. Integrated Bed Bug Removal is the only company in Pittsburgh truly specializing in this category dealing exclusively with bed bugs, no other pests.
Bed bugs are one of the toughest indoor pests to combat and Integrated Bed Bug Removal takes it seriously using multiple methods to eradicate bed bugs - one method just isn't enough. This integrated approach to killing bed bugs and the fact that bed bugs are all they do is what elevates their service above other general pest companies that deal with all insect types.
According to Prag, "bed bug infestations are not just limited to major cities like Pittsburgh. We service many clients in the surrounding counties including Butler, Beaver, Lawrence, Fayette, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Washington, and Greene."
Media Contact
Kevin Prag, Integrated Bed Bug Removal, +1 (412) 307-7020, business@integratedbedbug.com
SOURCE Integrated Bed Bug Removal