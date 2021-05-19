MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The End Of The Beginning: The Preached Word of God That Laid the Foundation For the 'Bridging the Gap'": a potent examination of the divisive nature of inner city life and the power of prayer. "The End Of The Beginning: The Preached Word of God That Laid the Foundation For the 'Bridging the Gap'" is the creation of published author, PJ LaChele, a devoted wife and mother who is also a certified Christian counselor.
LaChele writes, "What does it take to create a successful, multicultural, multiethnic, age-inclusive and socioeconomically inclusive church in a controversial, racially divisive, violence-charged environment like Chicago, Illinois?
It's pretty much like creating the building itself.
This requires a detailed survey of the land and deep excavation in search of a bedrock, vast enough to support the entire foundation. The foundation must be a detailed aggregation mixed into a specific cement mixture, poured upon secure footings. Then the foundation must be properly and securely sealed to keep the elements out in times of inclement weather.
Founding a church like that is a pretty big work, and that's just the beginning. Big beginnings take time—if you want them done right.
Pastor Dan Willis was handed a Chicago congregation at the age of sixteen. Filling in as pastor until the church could get a 'real one,' he plodded away in prayer, seeking God and doing the work. God began to guide others toward Dan Willis from the area, to add fresh insight and perspective to his research. More gathered for excavation, praying until they hit bedrock. Still more came, bringing steadfast spiritual disciplines, to provide strong footings and bring just the right aggregation to create an excellent foundation. All these elemental people constantly seal that foundation in prayer.
In this book, P. J. LaChele shares her notes, taken from the sermons that were preached as the Lighthouse Church of All Nations built their first church building. Each message symbolizes the means by which they have diligently, prayerfully, JOYFULLY gone about 'Bridging The Gap' between cultures, classes, and generations that have been so divided in Chicago and the world.
And this was just the beginning."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, PJ LaChele's new book turns the concept of exclusion over and proves that if we come together, we can accomplish anything.
With a series of journal entry style writings, LaChele recounts the history and growth of a congregation in Chicago as it rebuilds into a true union of faith and inclusivity.
