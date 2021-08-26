MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Encouraging Words for Difficult Times": a heartening arrangement of thoughtful reflections. "Encouraging Words for Difficult Times" is the creation of published author PK Thoma, a loving wife and mother who has a Bachelor of Science from John Carroll University and a master's degree in clinical psychology from Cleveland State University. Growing up, she skated internationally with the Garfield Heights Skating Club, traveling to locations such as Sweden, Finland, and Alaska.
Thoma shares, "We all face difficult times in our lives. This book was written to encourage people to see that we can all overcome the difficulties that we face. If we can change our perspectives slightly and see what the world is trying to tell us, we will become happier and more fulfilled. And, if we can see that by working through the pain, heartache, and uncertainty that we all face in our lives, we can become stronger, more whole human beings.
"The pain and difficulties that we overcome shape us into who we are today, and we should be grateful. The world holds keys to help us through our difficulties, and we just have to be open enough to see what she is trying to tell us. I hope by reading this book, people's eyes can be opened to the wonderful map the world holds for all of us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, PK Thoma's new book is a source of positivity in an often challenging world.
Balancing imagery with thoughtful expressions, the author hopes to bring a sense of peace and joy to those going through hard times.
