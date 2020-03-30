PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySugarHouse.com is once again bringing a little positivity during these difficult times to a West Chester, PA man who hit the Divine Fortune jackpot on Sunday night. Anthony, who asked that we not share his last name, hit the jackpot for a total winning of $159,052.43. This is the third time the Divine Fortune jackpot was hit at PlaySugarHouse.com since the closure of all land-based casinos in the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The first time was in New Jersey on March 15th and the second time was in Pennsylvania on March 20th, both for over $278,000.
Anthony was at home with his family when he won. "I still feel like I'm in a dream," the 55-year-old commercial painter said. "I was definitely not expecting it, and I had to ask myself if I really hit the jackpot."
While he doesn't have any set plans for his winnings, Anthony expressed that he would like to put aside some money for retirement.
"It's exciting to be able to provide a chance for our players to win life changing jackpots on an outlet that doesn't require them to leave home," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com. "This win made a huge positive impact during this very trying period of time."
With all land-based casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania closed, PlaySugarHouse.com has seen an increase in online casino play over the past couple of weeks.
This is the fourteenth Divine Fortune jackpot at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch last summer.
ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE
Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.