PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on June 28, 2022, of all of the outstanding Senior Notes due July 28, 2022, issued by PNC Bank, National Association in the amount of $750,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RFE3). The securities have a distribution rate of 2.450% and an original scheduled maturity date of July 28, 2022. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of June 28, 2022. 

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

