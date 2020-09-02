PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To connect with and better support its female customers and other female financial decision makers, PNC Bank hosts an annual Women in Business Week. This year's event will offer a week's worth of virtual experiences, including a lineup of inspirational speakers such as Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory Fitness, and Shellye Archambeau, author of "Unapologetically Ambitious."
Virtual Women in Business Week, scheduled for Sept. 14 - 18, 2020, will provide female financial decision makers – from business owners and executives to women who may be managing their finances for the first time – with an opportunity to glean valuable insights for themselves, their families and businesses. Attendees will hear from experts, entrepreneurs and authors, and have an opportunity to meet PNC's first Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, among other senior leaders who are playing a critical role in driving diversity, inclusion and gender and racial equity across the bank.
"Women in Business Week is just one of the many ways in which PNC acts on our commitment to engage, enlighten, educate, inspire, attract and retain our clients who happen to be women," says Laura Gamble, PNC regional president of Greater Maryland, vice chair of the PNC Women's Business Development Executive Advisory Board, and a PNC-Certified Women's Business Advocate. "As we navigate these challenging times and have fewer opportunities to network, it is especially critical that we provide forums where women can engage and learn from one another."
Through its robust Women's Business Development efforts, PNC strives to provide women with timely, interesting and informative programs, enabling them to build on the banking relationships that are essential to financial wellness.
Virtual Women in Business Week events are free and available to everyone, including but not limited to PNC customers. From opportunities for families to learn together to a primer on the growing esports industry; from educational programs about women's suffrage to a celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, the week offers something for women at all stages of their financial journeys. Those who want to participate must register for each event and can do so at pnc.com/women or pnc.com/businesswebcasts.
Virtual Women in Business Week Events
Monday, Sept. 14
- 11 a.m. ET: Candid conversation with executive and author Shellye Archambeau about her career and experience as a Black female and her advice for creating a diverse, inclusive workplace culture. Archambeau will share excerpts from her new book, "Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers and Create Success on Your Own Terms." Moderated by Richard Bynum, PNC's newly-appointed chief corporate responsibility officer.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Bring a Girl to Work Day
- 11 a.m. ET: Votes for Women, a discussion with historians in Nashville, Tenn., the state that put ratification of the 19th Amendment over the top. With Elaine Weiss, author, "The Woman's Hour." Moderated by Tracey Silverman, vice president, credit products expert, PNC.
- 2 p.m. ET: Esports: Leveling the Playing Field for Women and Girls. A conversation with industry leaders Angelica Sirabella, director of communications, Pittsburgh Esports League, and Auverin Morrow, lead Esports community manager, Hi-Rez Studios, who will shed light on career and financial opportunities in this growing industry. Moderated by Roseanne Silva, senior vice president, business chief technology officer, PNC.
- 4 p.m. ET: Story Time with PNC Great Readers, featuring three of PNC's notable community partners reading aloud their favorite children's books on video, including:
- "Should I Share My Ice Cream?"
- "Claudette's Miraculous Motown Adventure;" and
- "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Ask the Experts
- 10 a.m. ET: Brand Trust in 2020: How Building Trust in Your Brand Can Lead to Deeper, More Resilient Relationships, featuring insights from Edelman PR expert Michele Anderson, vice chair of brand in the U.S., and results from the firm's Trust Barometer survey. Moderated by Dresdyn Hefferen, senior vice president, corporate marketing, PNC.
- Noon ET: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group CEO and chairman, and the presidential ambassador for global entrepreneurship. Moderated by Vicki Henn, chief human resources officer, PNC.
- 2 p.m. ET: Fighting Financial Fraud: A Conversation About this Parallel Pandemic and How to Protect Yourself and Your Company, with Debbie Guild, PNC chief security officer, and Miranda Creel, senior vice president and regional sales executive, PNC Treasury Management.
Thursday, Sept. 17: Women in Business Week Keynote Speaker
- 11 a.m. ET: An inspirational conversation with Ellen Latham, creator and co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness, a boutique fitness franchise with studios worldwide. Moderated by Arlyn Kalinski, vice president, Language Services manager, Diverse Growth Segments Group at PNC, the discussion will be based on Latham's "The Heartbeat of a Billion Dollar Business" program, with topics including:
- Turning a job loss into an opportunity;
- The importance of mentorship;
- Deciding to franchise; and
- Overcoming challenges related to COVID-19.
Friday, Sept. 18: Self-Care Day
- Virtual Yoga, led by Heather Peterson, chief yoga officer for Denver's CorePower Yoga
- Reel Fitness with PNC's Sharon McKim, doctor of physical therapy
To view past webcast replays, including those featured in PNC's Women Who Achieve series, visit pnc.com/businesswebcasts. To learn more about PNC's women's business advocacy, visit pnc.com/women.
