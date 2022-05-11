Comprehensive Cloud-based Solutions for the Self-Storage Industry
BLUE BELL, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc., a Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of Self Storage ManagerTM (SSM), today announced that Pogoda Companies, one of the Top 100 self-storage operators in the country, operating in the mid-west with over 50 facilities has successfully converted over from their legacy system to SSM platform.
According to Beau Agnello, Senior Vice President of Operations at Pogoda Companies, "We have an aggressive growth strategy, and we are approaching sixty properties in four states, so it was important for us to work with a company that could support our expansion. SSM has had a personal and flexible approach to onboarding our portfolio; Self Storage Manager, Inc. CEO Kat Shenoy and his team were available and responsive all hours of the day. We appreciated the customization in the software that enabled our field operations team to deliver the same high level of service to our customers during the conversion. Partnering with the right property management software allows us to continue to maximize efficiency and enhance our operations."
Commenting on the successful roll out, Kat Shenoy, Chairman & CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. mentioned, "We are delighted to welcome yet another large self-storage operator Pogoda Companies to our rapidly expanding client base. SSM has become a product of choice for large operators who are looking for an alternate property management software, due to the top-notch customer service we provide, the flexibility we offer in integrating with 3rd party service providers that the operators choose, our willingness to understand each operator's unique needs and provide customization that is essential in running their operations more efficiently. We truly appreciate the excellent cooperation we received from Beau Agnello and his team throughout the course of the SSM rollout and look forward to assisting them in their aggressive growth plans."
About Pogoda Companies
Pogoda Companies (http://www.pogodaco.com) is a leading self-storage operator and management company, actively seeking acquisitions/third-party management within the Midwest. Based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Pogoda Companies currently owns/manages 58 locations with over 3,750,000 sq. ft. of space. The company operates its stores under the trademarked name National Storage Centers. For more information on their storage operations, please visit their website at http://www.selfstoragespecialists.com
About Self Storage Manager, Inc.
Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage Manager TM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.
Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting http://www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at sales@selfstoragemanager.com.
