PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP, the largest workers' compensation and disability law firm in Pennsylvania, is proud to announce that two of its attorneys, Kajal Alemo and Michael J. Parker, have been elected to the firm's partnership, effective January 1, 2022.
"Kajal and Michael embody the traits that make Pond Lehocky Giordano so special: they deliver holistic legal representation to our injured and disabled clients, they serve those clients through exemplary litigation and trial techniques at the highest professional level, and they give back to the community through their volunteer efforts," said Samuel H. Pond, the managing partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP. "Kajal's and Michael's election to our firm's partnership is a reflection of the undeniably positive impact they've had on their clients and their colleagues during their time with the firm."
Kajal Alemo
Kajal is currently the head of the ground-breaking Resolution Team at Pond Lehocky Giordano. This team's sole purpose is to ensure that every workers' compensation client has their case analyzed and prepared for the best resolution possible. Prior to forming the Resolution Team, Kajal litigated thousands of Social Security Disability cases to favorable conclusions.
Kajal has also made philanthropic causes and pro bono work a major priority in her legal career. At Villanova Law School, she was director of the Face to Face Legal Clinic for the Pro Bono Society where volunteers directly interacted with and advised individuals who would otherwise be unable to afford badly needed legal services.
As a practicing attorney, Kajal has been recognized for her pro bono work by The Legal Intelligencer and the Philadelphia Bar Association. Her alma mater, the Villanova University School of Law, awarded her the Dorothy Day Award, which acknowledges attorneys who devoted significant time to volunteering at the inception of their careers.
Kajal is a graduate of George Washington University and the Villanova University School of Law. She is a member of the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Bar Associations as well as the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association. Kajal also serves on the Social Security Executive Council of the American Association for Justice, a national advocacy organization for trial lawyers.
Michael S. Parker
Michael's passion for representing disabled individuals and helping those who have been wrongly denied insurance benefits led him to take on a leadership role in the formation of Pond Lehocky Giordano's Long-Term Disability Department.
Michael has devoted nearly 15 years of his practice to advocating for the disabled. The National Advocates, an organization that promotes and recognizes excellence in the legal profession, named him one of the Top 100 Social Security Disability Lawyers in the country. He was also named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyers® Rising Star, which placed him in the top 2.5 percent of all Pennsylvania attorneys under the age of 40, in 2011 - 2019.
Michael is also a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimant's Representatives, a specialized bar association that advocates for improvements in Social Security disability programs and endeavors to ensure that no one lacks access to highly qualified representation should they need to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
Michael is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and The Dickinson School of Law at The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the Pennsylvania, Lackawanna County, and Pike County Bar Associations and is board-certified as a Social Security Disability Advocate by the National Board of Legal Specialty Certification, an American Bar Association accredited organization.
# # #
About Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP
Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP is the largest workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and short- and long-term disability law firm in Pennsylvania. The firm's nationwide referral network, which includes more than 2,000 attorneys and through which more than 160,000 cases have been referred, helps injured and disabled Americans across the country obtain the legal assistance they need to get their lives back in order. The firm has been recognized by The Philadelphia Inquirer as a "Top Workplace," the Philadelphia Business Journal as a "Best Place to Work," and The Legal Intelligencer as one of the top law firms in Philadelphia for gender diversity. For more information, please visit https://www.pondlehocky.com.
