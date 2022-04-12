Law firm's scholarship aids the friends, family members, and colleagues of injured workers in the pursuit of higher education.
PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP, the largest workers' compensation and disability law firm in Pennsylvania, today announced it is accepting applications for the Pond Lehocky Giordano Annual Scholarship through June 10.
The $5,000 scholarship, now in its sixth year, was established to aid the friends, family members, and colleagues of injured workers in the pursuit of higher education. Applicants must have a personal connection to a workplace injury, which they will describe in a submission essay.
"When workers are injured on the job, they're not the only ones who suffer," said Thomas J. Giordano, Jr., a founding partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP. "Their physical and mental pain can lead to financial and emotional pain for their families, friends, and colleagues. The Pond Lehocky Giordano Annual Scholarship is a tribute to injured workers across the world, and a helping hand to those students whose lives have been impacted by a workplace injury."
The scholarship is open to everyone currently accepted to or enrolled in higher education. More details about the scholarship, including eligibility and submission guidelines, are available at https://www.pondlehocky.com/scholarships/pond-lehocky-annual-scholarship.
About Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP
Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP is the largest workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and short- and long-term disability law firm in Pennsylvania. The firm's nationwide referral network, which includes more than 2,000 attorneys and through which more than 160,000 cases have been referred, helps injured and disabled Americans across the country obtain the legal assistance they need to get their lives back in order. The firm has been recognized by The Philadelphia Inquirer as a "Top Workplace," the Philadelphia Business Journal as a "Best Place to Work," and The Legal Intelligencer as one of the top law firms in Philadelphia for gender diversity. For more information, please visit https://www.pondlehocky.com.
Media Contact
Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP, Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP, (215) 568-7500, pr@pondlehocky.com
SOURCE Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP