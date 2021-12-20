MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Season for Love": a faith-based Christian romance. "Season for Love" is the creation of published author Portland Yetana Daniels.
Daniels shares, "Lavaughn Crawford, a Christian woman who worked as a court reporter at Davis and Loving Law Firm in Washington, DC, had returned from her Puerto Rico cruise with her best friend, Tammy Rogers. Her sail was supposed to be a celebration of her engagement to Samuel Browne. It ended up being a heartbreaking vacation. Lavaughn's anxieties crept up on her when Samuel abruptly left her six months ago for Japan's position.
"The day she returned from her cruise is when Samuel Browne called her. Lavaughn moved on, and she met a lawyer, Trey Sawyers. While getting to know Trey, she asked him if he went to church. He responded that he was angry with God for his wife's death. Regardless of Trey's resentment toward God, Lavaughn was falling for him.
"Lavaughn's timing couldn't get any worse when Samuel Browne returned to the States and surprised her at their church home, Church of Zionof Waldorf, Maryland. Lavaughn was torn and confined in one of the lawyers at her firm, a handsome English gentleman named Ocean Randall.
"Lavaughn was confused about her love for Trey. She needed time to make sure Trey was the man she wanted to continue to be a part of her life, even with his resentment toward God. She confronted Trey to cool things down in their relationship. Lavaughn leaned on her favorite scripture—Proverbs 3. She needed God's direction for her love for Trey Sawyers, whom she hoped will have a change of heart toward God, and her fondness for Ocean Randall."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Portland Yetana Daniels's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers anxiously await the fate of a young woman of God.
Daniels's love of Christian romance is apparent within the pages of this contemporary fiction work. With affable characters and an engaging plot, she hopes to bring readers a fresh offering to the genre.
Consumers can purchase "Season for Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Season for Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing