National home remodeler and top workplace invites employees from all over the country to discuss identity, community, and inclusivity
CHESTER, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Home Remodeling (Power), the nation's largest, full-service exterior home remodeling company, hosted their fifth annual Cultural Diversity & Inclusion Summit in Atlanta, Georgia spearheaded by the company's Cultural Diversity & Inclusion (CD&I) Initiative. Power welcomed more than 350 employees from 18 different territories across the country to educate one another, build stronger bonds, and set goals for the year ahead to continue driving their diversity and inclusion efforts forward.
With a desire to create more understanding of ourselves and others while dismantling preconceived notions we hold, this year's Summit theme focused on both individual and collective identity. The three-day event included a surprise guest speaker, interactive installations focused on self-reflection and identity, and smaller group breakout sessions for relationship-building among employees. This year's CD&I Summit was the largest to date and first one held outside of Power's Chester, PA Headquarters.
Since 2017, Power's CD&I Initiative has hosted their Summit — a three-day event dedicated to providing shared knowledge and experiences amongst employees to ultimately create more inclusivity and equity within the business. During the event, conversations are facilitated surrounding topics like race, sexual orientation, intersectionality, immigration, leadership development amongst the underrepresented population, allyship, and smaller, more intimate gatherings and sessions are held in an effort to cultivate more authentic connections with coworkers.
"As an organization that's truly committed to diversity and inclusion, we can't just talk the talk. Real progress and change only occur when action is taken," said Olumidé Cole, Power's Director of Cultural Diversity & Inclusion. "But action starts with education and awareness. Our annual CD&I Summit is just one way in which we're instilling more awareness amongst our people, which is especially important in a world that's so polarized. It's a ripple effect. With awareness comes empathy, and with empathy comes real change and more meaningful connections — both inside and outside of Power's walls."
Since its inception in 2017, Power's CD&I Initiative has increased representation of underrepresented groups to 26%, spurred policy change, launched unconscious bias and micro-aggression trainings, created employee resource groups, and kickstarted programming like "Woke-ish" — a national platform dedicated to facilitating tough conversations in the workplace and help employees become more aware and inclusive. But most importantly, the initiative has fostered a culture of respect for all, building champions for employees in a safe, honest, loving, accepting and inclusive environment yielding impactful progress.
Recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies To Work For in 2021, Power Home Remodeling offers engaging, fulfilling career opportunities where employees thrive. To learn more about Power and view career opportunities available in its 17 territories nationwide, visit apply.workatpower.com/jobs.
About Power Home Remodeling
Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,600 employees, over one million customers and $825 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.
