PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powercast, the established leader in RF wireless power, today announced it has been named a 2021 "Best of Sensors" Award finalist. The company's wirelessly-powered RFID Temperature Scanning System, which enables businesses to easily and safely monitor employees' temperatures, was recognized for its innovation in the COVID-19 category. The Best of Sensors Awards highlight cutting-edge achievements that are moving the sensors industry forward. Category winners will be announced Thursday, September 23 at 9:30am during Sensors Converge, taking place September 21-23 in San Jose, CA, where Powercast will display its system in booth #941.
The Temperature Scanning System is comprised of a wirelessly-powered temperature-scanning fob for each employee, an RFID reader, and a TV monitor. Employees receive a fob small enough to fit onto their keychain that is personalized to them. The fob quickly charges when held near an RFID reader at the entrance to the business using Powercast's patented power harvesting technology. In this touch-free system, employees scan their own forehead using the fob to read their temperature, and are permitted to enter or are denied entry based on the reading, which automatically appears on the monitor.
"We are honored to be a finalist in this award program, which recognizes our efforts to help bring back a sense of normalcy as COVID-19 continues to create challenges for businesses," said Charles Greene, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer of Powercast. "Our system showcases the many benefits and future opportunities of wireless power as it helps businesses reopen and get back to normal."
Powercast's technology touches millions of users across 15+ industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, IoT, entertainment, retail, RFID, and sensors. The company's collaborative approach and expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization, has resulted in dozens of applications and millions of units shipped.
"For over three decades, Sensors Converge has been bringing together the most exciting technological advancements and cutting-edge applications from across the industry. This year's finalists underscore just how far-reaching the impacts of these innovations have become, especially over the past 18 months. Powercast personifies the commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity we look for and we are thrilled to recognize their efforts in an extremely competitive field," noted Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge. https://www.sensorsexpo.com
About Powercast
Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations and applications that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's wireless power technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances up to 80 feet. With millions of units shipped, Powercast is led by a team with deep expertise in design, engineering, and prototyping, and with extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications. With more than 100 customers and partner companies around the world, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 63 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 34 patents pending. For more information, visit http://www.powercastco.com.
About Sensors Converge
For 36 years Sensors Expo & Conference has brought together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. In 2021, we're excited to curate a live, in-person experience called Sensors Converge, where the industry can come together, safely, to collaborate and conduct business. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Sensors, and daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at http://www.fierceelectronics.com.
