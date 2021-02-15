PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powers Brand Communications, the Philadelphia-based public relations and content marketing firm, today announced the hiring of John Henry as Assistant Account Executive. As the firm's newest team member, Henry's strong communication skills and penchant for collaboration made him a natural fit.
"At a time when the practice is seeing increased demand, the hiring of John comes at just the right time," explains Vince Powers, President and CEO of Powers Brand Communications. "With him, we find a proven communicator and boundless enthusiast. As the firm's clients expand and open new opportunities to reach the public, the team anticipates John's introduction will show how advantageous a fresh face can be among existing client relationships."
Most recently, Henry worked as a Patient and Guest Relations representative for the University of Pennsylvania Health System and as a public speaking instructor for high school students. In his new role with Powers, he will assist with both the Franchise Practice and the Consumer/Retail Practice.
Henry has always had a passion for communication, with specific attention to the relationship between communicator and audience. This enthusiasm and drive will prove invaluable to the team and every client that he will assist with.
Henry graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts from George Mason University. He continues to coach public speaking in his free time and currently resides in Bensalem.
