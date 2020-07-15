ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PPL Corporation has been recognized as one of the best places to work for people with disabilities on the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI). The DEI, a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), serves as the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool for disability inclusion.
PPL earned a top score of 100% on the DEI for its commitment to creating an accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities in the workplace, the community and for those the company does business with.
"This honor is a testament to the commitment across our company to create an environment where all individuals can reach their greatest potential," said PPL President and CEO Vince Sorgi. "It's the champions in our employee-led business resource groups working in lockstep with our leaders who have opened up new opportunities for employees, colleagues and friends in our communities. As we look forward, we remain committed to finding new ways to promote success for all individuals with visible and invisible disabilities."
The DEI measures key performance indicators related to organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. PPL's top score is a result of the tangible policies and practices it has put in place to promote the success of those with disabilities. This includes expanded sick leave policies, flexibility for those with illnesses and an expanded self-identification program called "Be Proudly You" to encourage self-identification by employees with disabilities. PPL also hosts an annual Supplier Diversity conference to further expand the diversity of the businesses that provide the company with products and services and maintains active mentorship and recruitment partnerships with local universities and organizations to remove barriers to meaningful employment to those with disabilities.
"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace," said Jill Houghton, president and chief executive officer of Disability:IN. "This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement. We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."
PPL was recognized alongside 247 businesses representing leaders across business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.
For more about PPL's commitment to inclusion and diversity, visit pplweb.com/inclusion-and-diversity.
For more about the DEI visit: disabilityin.org
About PPL
Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.
About the Disability Equality Index®
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org
