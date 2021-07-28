PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pressley Ridge, a social-impact nonprofit that specializes in an array of services for complex children and families, including mental health services, specialized education, and foster care, has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation (COA). Pressley Ridge was first accredited in 2001 and has since achieved reaccreditation every cycle (4 years) since that time. This designation demonstrates the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. In a process that took nearly a year of preparation and the input of many staff members across the organization, COA evaluated all aspects of Pressley Ridge's programs, services, management, and administration.
COA accreditation is an objective, independent, and reliable validation of an agency's performance. The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization's administration, management, and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice. The standards driving accreditation ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented, and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. COA accreditation demonstrates accountability in the management of resources, sets standardized best practice thresholds for service and administration, and increases organizational capacity and accountability by creating a framework for ongoing quality improvement.
To achieve COA accreditation, Pressley Ridge first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards. Thereafter, a group of specially trained volunteer Peer Reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of on-site interviews with the board of directors, staff and clients.
Based on their findings, COA's volunteer-based Accreditation Commission voted that Pressley Ridge had successfully met the criteria for accreditation.
Pressley Ridge President and CEO Susanne Cole said, "Pressley Ridge is proud to once again receive COA accreditation. This achievement proves that our programs and services meet the highest standards in human services, and our kids and families can rest assured that they are being cared for in the best possible way."
An endorsement of COA and the value of its accreditation process is reflected in it being named by the U.S. State Department as the sole national independent accrediting body under the Hague Convention on Intercountry Adoption to accredit intercountry adoption service providers. In addition, COA is the only national accreditor designated by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop accreditation standards and processes for human service programs provided to military personnel and their families.
About Pressley Ridge
Pressley Ridge provides individuals and families with hope and support through life's challenges. We pride ourselves on partnering with families and meeting them where they are, when they need it the most. Each year, 9,000 children and families are strengthened through community-based mental health services, foster care and adoption, specialized education and supportive services for transition-age youth. Our more than 70 programs all share a common goal of establishing stable, healthy families and life-long connections that result in a successful, happy life. Pressley Ridge was founded in 1832 and remains headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A legacy of successful outcomes has allowed the organization to expand services to communities in Central Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.
About Council on Accreditation
Founded in 1977, COA is an independent, not-for-profit accreditor of the full continuum of community-based behavioral health care and social service organizations in the United States and Canada. Over 2,000 organizations — voluntary, public, and proprietary; local and statewide; large and small — have either successfully achieved COA accreditation or are currently engaged in the process. Presently, COA has a total of 47 service standards that are applicable to over 125 different types of programs. To learn more about COA, please visit http://www.coanet.org.
