BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presto Tape, an integrated manufacturer of specialty tapes and films, is excited to announce the launch of a direct-to-consumer e-commerce website and product launch for PrestoTex, a completely customizable digital print media wallcovering material that can transform a space in minutes.
Presto Tape believes PrestoTex will open new avenues for interior designers, wide-format printers, commercial real estate planners and businesses. PrestoTex is designed with a polyester fabrication and is backed with an exclusive microsphere adhesive that will not grow, shrink, curl or rip over time. This revolutionary technology allows the wallcoverings to be removed and repositioned an unlimited number of times and installed within minutes. The microsphere adhesive holds the covering as firmly as traditional wallpaper but without messy water and paste methods. The peel and stick wallcoverings can be removed within days, months, or years without damaging the surface or leaving a residue behind.
PrestoTex is literally a blank canvas and interior designer's dream. Designers creative abilities are limited only by imagination and wall space. Any image, pattern, branding or graphic can be printed and installed with ease. If desired by the design the colors can print bright and rich on the substrate. PrestoTex can transform brick and mortar retail, residential homes, lobbies, restaurants, corporate offices, museums and pop-up event spaces. You can update any surface for a season, the term of a marketing campaign, or permanently. Alternatively, PrestoTex can also be used to create custom decals for wallscapes, sensory rooms or floor markings.
PrestoTex is available in two thickness variations, 10-mil and 17-mil, two sizes and with or without adhesive. It comes in four colors including white, deep gold, gold iridescent and silver. The colored fabrications can add shine to the project without overpowering the integrity of the design. The product line guarantees against fraying for contour cuts used in decals and other precision cuts. The wallcovering material is safe and non-toxic, without PVC, lead, or phthalates.
PrestoTex is available, with free shipping on all orders, direct from the Pennsylvania based manufacturer online at PrestoTex.com.
