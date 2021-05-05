PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia based PRG Real Estate has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces distinction in South Carolina. This prestigious honor is based entirely on feedback from employees who provide data through third-party survey administrator, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of culture critical to an organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection. The feedback from employees is used to rank companies and name the prestigious Top Workplaces.

"Our team in South Carolina is top-notch. I am thankful for each and every one of them. Our teams constantly challenge and inspire one another, and it is truly a privilege to get to work with them on a daily basis. We are honored to be a part of the Top Workplace team as we continue to grow the South Carolina portfolio!" -- Dennale DeFilippo, Regional Director

PRG is a multifamily investment and management company that owns more than 10,000 apartment homes with 300+ employees nationwide. In South Carolina, PRG manages 1,100 apartment homes throughout Greenville, Charleston, and Fort Mill and plans to continue expanding its presence in these markets.

PRG's most recent acquisition was the 144-unit Edgemont Apartments in Greenville, SC which coincidentally closed the same day the Top Workplaces' awards were announced.

About PRG: PRG Real Estate owns and manages over 10,000 apartment homes throughout the United States. With over 30 years of successfully transforming communities, its 300 associates remain dedicated to providing residents with a great place to call home. For more information on PRG Real Estate visit prgrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Wieman, PRG Real Estate, 2157441200, swieman@prgrealestate.com

 

SOURCE PRG Real Estate

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.