PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia based PRG Real Estate has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces distinction in South Carolina. This prestigious honor is based entirely on feedback from employees who provide data through third-party survey administrator, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of culture critical to an organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection. The feedback from employees is used to rank companies and name the prestigious Top Workplaces.
"Our team in South Carolina is top-notch. I am thankful for each and every one of them. Our teams constantly challenge and inspire one another, and it is truly a privilege to get to work with them on a daily basis. We are honored to be a part of the Top Workplace team as we continue to grow the South Carolina portfolio!" -- Dennale DeFilippo, Regional Director
PRG is a multifamily investment and management company that owns more than 10,000 apartment homes with 300+ employees nationwide. In South Carolina, PRG manages 1,100 apartment homes throughout Greenville, Charleston, and Fort Mill and plans to continue expanding its presence in these markets.
PRG's most recent acquisition was the 144-unit Edgemont Apartments in Greenville, SC which coincidentally closed the same day the Top Workplaces' awards were announced.
About PRG: PRG Real Estate owns and manages over 10,000 apartment homes throughout the United States. With over 30 years of successfully transforming communities, its 300 associates remain dedicated to providing residents with a great place to call home. For more information on PRG Real Estate visit prgrealestate.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Wieman, PRG Real Estate, 2157441200, swieman@prgrealestate.com
SOURCE PRG Real Estate