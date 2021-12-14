PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate has been named a top workplace in the Charlotte Metro for 2021. This prestigious honor is based entirely on feedback from employees who provide data through third-party survey administrator Energage LLC. The survey measures 15 drivers of culture critical to an organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection. The feedback from employees is used to rank companies and name the prestigious Top Workplaces.
"We are very excited to receive the Top Workplace award in Charlotte. This past year has been especially tough on everyone, so it's particularly meaningful to receive this designation. We are thankful for our entire team who makes our success possible every day. Thank you!" -- Dennale DeFilippo, Regional Director
PRG is a multifamily investment and management company that owns more than 10,000 apartment homes with 300+ employees nationwide. PRG owns and manages Willow Ridge Apartments in Charlotte, NC, and Beckett Farms in nearby Fort Mill, SC.
About PRG: PRG Real Estate owns and manages over 10,000 apartment homes throughout the United States. With over 30 years of successfully transforming communities, its 300 associates remain dedicated to providing residents with a great place to call home. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit http://www.prgrealestate.com
