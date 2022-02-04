MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bloom for Kids": an encouraging spiritual resource that will aid young readers in learning about God. "Bloom for Kids" is the creation of published author Princess Vivian Izundu, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in Africa.
Izundu shares, "Bloom for Kids is a book very dear to the heart of the Lord Jesus and specially anointed by the Lord himself. It showcases his heart and longing for little children to come to him and learn about him even as babies. It is a book that teaches children step-by-step who Jesus is and how to have an intimate relationship with him. It is written in short encounters with illustrations to drive home the lessons. It is aimed at helping them to develop the taste of the Lord as soon as they can understand words and to catch them young for the Lord before the enemy instills his junks into them. It is a must read for every child and a must have in every home with kids or anticipates having kids."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Princess Vivian Izundu's new book is an empowering resource for parents, guardians, and religious leaders.
Izundu's enthusiasm for spreading the word of God is apparent within the pages of this vibrant educational tool.
