MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bloom": a potent reminder that we are all God's children. "Bloom" is the creation of published author Princess Vivian Izundu, a dedicated follower of Christ who was born and raised in Africa.
Izundu shares, "Bloom was born out of intimate relationship with the Lord Jesus and was written through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, including the title and the cover design. He prompted the author that she has learned and known a lot and that it was time for her to share with others.
"Most often, people do not cherish and appreciate others even though the Bible tells us to encourage one another. Bloom is about how your Maker sees you, cherishes, appreciates, and values you. He cheers you on to keep going even when the things around us are screaming the opposite. He wants you to know who you are, what you have in Him, and how to make use of them. He is inviting you today to read, learn, and bloom like a watered flower plant. It is a book like no other, unique in itself. It expounds on who believers are in Christ and what they have, together with how to practically walk this faith walk and fight the good fight of faith on a daily basis. A peek into the book will convince you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Princess Vivian Izundu's new book will engage the mind and excite the spirit as readers witness Izundu's exuberant faith.
Izundu shares in hopes of empowering other believers on their walk of faith to truly trust in God's plan, even in difficult moments.
Consumers can purchase "Bloom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bloom," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing