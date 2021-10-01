MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Did I Ever Tell You about My Grandfather?": a powerful and compelling biographical work. "Did I Ever Tell You about My Grandfather?" is the creation of published author Prof. Joe Arthur, a highly recognized educator and hardcore environmentalist who obtained a BA in Special and Elementary Education from Dowling College and his MS in Secondary Education at Long Island University C. W. Post Campus. Prof. Arthur was awarded Professorship in Physical Science from Anne Arundel Community College after his many years of service there.
Prof. Arthur shares, "Joe's sister was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, but not Joe. Joe's sister was afforded every opportunity, but Joe got only adversity. Joe was routinely abused by his father, but this is not an "oh, pity me" story. Rather, it is the tale of how Joe's maternal grandfather shared his experiences, strength, and certainties that helped Joe learn how to face life's challenges and grow into a strong and successful man.
"Between these covers are some of the challenges and obstacles that helped give might to Joe's life. As Joe shares this quest and the lessons his grandfather shared with him, you too will have the opportunity to grow and learn how Joe used these very tools to forge a meaningful and valuable life. Often, when Joe shared these lessons, he would honor with gratitude the lessons from his mentor, guardian, and protector by asking, 'Did I ever tell you about my grandfather?'
"For reasons found in this book, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of all Joe Arthur's writings go to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Covenant House, the Native American Rights Fund, The NAACP, the USS Constitution Museum, and the World Wildlife Fund."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prof. Joe Arthur's new book is a heartfelt and heartrending tale of the highs and lows of life.
Prof. Arthur shares a thankful and thoughtful examination of life lived and the key knowledge gained from his beloved grandfather. Even Joe's lifelong friend, John M. LoIacono, loved and was loved by Joe's grandfather so John was also able to make contributions to this story.
Consumers can purchase "Did I Ever Tell You about My Grandfather?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
