STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROHASHING, a cryptocurrency mining pool based out of State College, PA, is announcing the release of Chia Farming through the pool. While cryptocurrency miners have been able to farm Chia through self pooling for some time, PROHASHING is one of the first mining pools to fully integrate Chia Network's new Pooling Protocol which includes improved security features and the ability to shift groups of plots from pool to pool so that they don't feel trapped at any point.
"Security and variety of options are two features we're proud to offer our miners," said Chris Sokolowski, PROHASHING CEO. "By using Chia Network's new Pooling Protocol, which does not require users to provide us with their private keys to connect, we're increasing the mining and the payout options that are available to our users in a way that doesn't compromise the security of their information."
At a time when chip and component prices are showing record-level increases and are still rising moving into 2022, Chia farming offers the opportunity to utilize used drives that people may already own or can purchase and repurpose. Also, with the high energy requirements involved with traditional cryptocurrencies that use Proof of Work algorithms, newer algorithms, such as Proof of Stake, are being created to address environmental sustainability concerns. By giving its users access to Chia Network's Proof of Space and Time algorithm through the integration of the pooling protocol, PROHASHING is opening up the choice for its miners to further reduce their energy consumption.
"With the release of Chia mining, PROHASHING takes its first steps in exploring more efficient, less energy intensive algorithms. By farming Chia with PROHASHING, farmers will be able to utilize all of our existing features such as portfolio management, payouts in any coin, and direct-to-Coinbase payouts," stated Vance Vu, PROHASHING Mining and Database Engineer.
To start farming Chia with PROHASHING, read the guide at https://prohashing.com/guides/chia-mining-pool-guide, or watch the YouTube tutorial at https://youtu.be/rRkH1DTXztw.
PROHASHING, LLC is a trusted US based cryptocurrency mining pool founded in December 2013 and officially launched in August 2014. Its focus is on providing an accessible, transparent, and secure platform, as well as reliable customer support, to cryptocurrency miners located around the globe, while also remaining legally compliant. More at https://prohashing.com. Check out Prohashing's forums at https://forums.prohashing.com.
