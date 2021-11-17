STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROHASHING, a cryptocurrency mining pool based out of State College, PA, has become the first mining pool in the world to offer US Dollar payouts directly to the United States banking system. In the past, it has only been possible to exchange earned coins for US Dollars or to be paid out in dollars through an exchange, which would, in turn, send the US currency to the customer's bank account for a fee. Now, PROHASHING miners with US bank accounts have the option of receiving their mining payouts via ACH transactions directly to their accounts for free.
"What makes us so proud of this achievement is that we've actually taken a huge step toward establishing trust in our pool and more smoothly integrating the cryptocurrency and legacy systems," said Chris Sokolowski, CEO of PROHASHING.
Many mining pools pay miners only in the coin(s) they are mining, so it is already fairly unique to see a pool allow miners to mine one coin and be paid out in another coin or currency.
Michael Steward, PROHASHING's User Interfaces Engineer, said, "It's exciting that we're going to be the first mining pool in the world to have an ACH payout option. We've also implemented a feature that will allow miners to have their electricity costs paid out automatically in US dollars using the new ACH payout option."
To start receiving PROHASHING mining payouts through ACH processing, read the guide at https://prohashing.com/guides/usd-ach-payouts-with-prohashing, or watch the YouTube tutorial at https://youtu.be/MLkzm2A4HCg.
PROHASHING, LLC is a trusted US based cryptocurrency mining pool founded in December 2013 and officially launched in August 2014. Its focus is on providing an accessible, transparent, and secure platform, as well as reliable customer support, to cryptocurrency miners located around the globe, while also remaining legally compliant. Learn more at https://prohashing.com. You can also check out PROHASHING's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/prohashing or their forums at https://forums.prohashing.com/.
