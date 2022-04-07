"The Conclusion of the Whole Matter & the Mark of the Beast" from Christian Faith Publishing author Prophet George F. Young III is a thought-provoking look into the author's prophetic experiences and scripture that discusses the end of days.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Conclusion of the Whole Matter & the Mark of the Beast": a gripping exploration of God's word. "The Conclusion of the Whole Matter & the Mark of the Beast" is the creation of published author Prophet George F. Young III, a native of Florida who grew up in a family of ten children.
Young shares, "My sole interest in writing this book is to bring to the reader awareness of the uncertainties of the times we are living in. This is truly the fig tree generation that budded in 1948. It will not die out till all these things are fulfilled (Matthew 24:34). It is also known as the apocalyptic generation, which is also referred to as the rapture generation. Though we know not the day nor the hour, it behooves us to always be ready."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophet George F. Young III's new book will challenge readers to strengthen their connection with God.
Young shares an articulate and reflective study of what could be expected in the end of days.
