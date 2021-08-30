MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book of Roxanne: Infallible Word of God: God's Formal and Final Acquisition, Before. Mankind! You Still Have Time to Save Your Soul: Volume I: The Red Ink": a potent examination of mankind's spiritual well-being. "The Book of Roxanne: Infallible Word of God: God's Formal and Final Acquisition, Before. Mankind! You Still Have Time to Save Your Soul" is the creation of published author Prophet Roxanne Ugochukwu Nereus Martins, a native of New Orleans who currently resides in North Texas. She works in the nursing field and holds a bachelor's degree in psychology.
Prophet Martins shares, "Righteous Living For The People Of God.
"Repentance, Love, And Judgement.
"Take Heed, For The Red Ink Is God's Holy Word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophet Roxanne Ugochukwu Nereus Martins's new book is an engaging exploration of prophecy and God's Word.
With compelling discussion and relevant scripture, the author expresses an urgent need for believers to repent and reconnect with God.
View a synopsis of "The Book of Roxanne: Infallible Word of God: God's Formal and Final Acquisition, Before. Mankind! You Still Have Time to Save Your Soul: Volume I: The Red Ink" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Book of Roxanne: Infallible Word of God: God's Formal and Final Acquisition, Before. Mankind! You Still Have Time to Save Your Soul: Volume I: The Red Ink" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Book of Roxanne: Infallible Word of God: God's Formal and Final Acquisition, Before. Mankind! You Still Have Time to Save Your Soul: Volume I: The Red Ink," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing