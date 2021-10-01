MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Magnetic Power: God's Word Draws from Emmanuel Veins": a potent and spiritual call to believers everywhere. "God's Magnetic Power: God's Word Draws from Emmanuel Veins" is the creation of published author Prophetess Bernice Hamilton, a proud mother of nine, a pastor, a prophetess, and a foster mother.
Prophetess Hamilton shares, "In this book, the words 'God' and 'Word' are repeated over and over again, declaring the glory and magnitude of God, illustrating God's deity, celestial being, and his stewardship through his divine power which flows from the throne room of God. That lets us know we are natural born winners through Christ Jesus, which is God's magnetic power. Isaiah 12:3 says, 'Therefore with joy shall you draw water out of the well of salvation.'
"Salvation is the conjunction of God's love toward us. Therefore, we can continue to look up when everything seems like it is in downward spiral. The rest will be revealed throughout the chronicles of this book: the essence of God's Word which is so in-depth. Whenever there is a spoken word, there is a word of knowledge preceding it.
"This book also illustrates how extremely important it is for man to trust God, which will hold great value to life. A magnet is a piece of metal (matter) that draws and attaches itself to another form of matter. God's Word has drawing power that draws from heaven above from the abundance of God's glory. His Word has a trickle-down effect. Through God's Word, we are able to draw others unto the Lord, from faith to faith and glory to glory.
"In reading this book, the Spirit lets me know the mantel that God has placed on my life will pass on to you and so on through God's anointing, which shows his supernatural power, the symmetric system of love. Throughout this book, you will see how it displays character, charisma, and the Christlike character that you will find in the Word of God. There is a continual flow of blessings and is marvelous in God's eyes.
"The eyes of the Lord are upon all those that believe on God's Word. God's Word is his main attraction of love toward us, his only begotten Son who died for the sins of the whole world. That whosoever believeth on him shall not perish, but shall have everlasting life. God's garment is his Word which he clothes us in and hold us together. You will see the urgency for man to live a godly life in Christ. The more you read this book, you will see just how dynamic the Word is and how it connects us to the drawing power of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. (Jesus saves to the utmost.)
"In the final edification of this book, it lets us know just how real Jesus truly is through the unction of the Holy Ghost. St. John 12:32: 'And I, if I be lifted from this earth, will draw all men unto me.' In reading this book, the reader will be able to digest the Word on a smaller level to get a better understanding, a better view of what the Lord is saying to his church or to his people. I believe in my heart that God wants his people to have a better understanding of his Word. We just have to hold on to it and stand firm through faith, running the race with patience and not faint."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophetess Bernice Hamilton's new book is an encouraging and detailed argument for obedience to God.
Prophetess Hamilton shares a personal and motivating collection of reflections and relevant scripture for the reader's enjoyment and spiritual growth.
