MEADVILLE, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Beauty Makeover for Men and Women": a fascinating discussion of faith-based self-worth. "The Beauty Makeover for Men and Women" is the creation of published author Prophetess Pamelia Wright, a teacher, a motivational speaker, a corporate CEO, and a community advocate and leader.
Prophetess Wright shares, "People of the world, the time is now! How old or young you are does not matter. Age is only a number. It is time for you to live the life you were destined to live. This beauty makeover is vital. Knowledge is power, and the truth will set you free. Each page of this book gives you the power to create the life you want and the truth that sets you free from all the barriers keeping you from your rightful life. It is no accident that you are reading this message today. God is intentional, and God's desire is that none should perish. People perish for a lack of knowledge. Life is a series of moments. Don't let another moment pass you by. How you look is vital. Yes, the detailed image you see in the mirror has an important and unique meaning for your eyes only. The world will not tell you these powerful truths. Stop missing out. Let the beauty makeover for men and women transform your life and the life of your friends and family. Do it with a sense of urgency because the time is now. This is a self-awakening journey like you have never seen before. It has a unique meaning for every individual on earth. Everyone has to read it for unique personal enrichments and breakthroughs. No one should miss out on this opportunity. This book is available in hard copy, paper back, and internationally. Get your copy today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophetess Pamelia Wright's new book is an inspiring opportunity for growth in many ways.
The author presents a short discussion of several important topics in hopes of self-reflection, change, and growth within the reader.
