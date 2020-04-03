PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by HF Media LLC regarding the Charmin Freshmates Class Action Settlement.
WHO IS AFFECTED?
A class action settlement has been reached involving Charmin Freshmates Flushable Wipes. The settlement involves all pre-moistened wipes sold under the Charmin brand name bearing the word "flushable" on the package label ("Wipes"). The lawsuit claims that the Wipes are not actually flushable. P&G denies these allegations and maintains that the Wipes perform as advertised. You may be an eligible class member if you purchased the Wipes in the State of New York, between May 23, 2011 and March 6, 2020.
WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?
In connection with this settlement, The Procter & Gamble Company ("P&G") will change the labeling of the Wipes and agreed to stricter industry-standard testing protocols. P&G will also pay a partial cash refund of (i) seventy cents ($0.70) per package purchased, up to $6.30 per Household without proof of purchase; or (ii) one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) for the first package with proof of purchase (and $1.00 for any additional packages with proof of purchase), up to $50.20 per Household with proof of purchase. Proof of purchase means the actual label or bar code portion of the package of the Product (not a photocopy or digital image), or the original or photocopy or digital image of an itemized sales receipt originally generated by a retail seller showing the date and place of purchase, name of the product purchased, and the amount paid.
WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?
You must submit a claim online by September 21, 2020 or by mail so that it is received (not merely postmarked) no later than September 21, 2020 to receive a payment. The deadline may be extended, please check the website for updates.
You can opt out of the class and keep your right to sue P&G on the released claims by June 25, 2020. The settlement will release all claims related to Plaintiff's contentions that P&G's marketing, advertising, and sale of the Wipes with the representations "flushable," "septic safe," and "safe for sewer and septic systems" were false or misleading. There is no release of claims for personal injury or property damage allegedly caused by use of the Wipes.
You can also object to the settlement by June 25, 2020, which does not affect your ability to file a claim. For details on how to opt out, object, or to file a claim, please visit www.BelfioreWipeSettlement.com or contact the Claim Administrator.
If you do nothing you will not receive a payment and you will be bound by the decisions of the Court.
COURT HEARING AND ATTORNEYS' FEES
The Court will hold a hearing on July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET to consider whether to approve the settlement. If the settlement is approved, the attorneys for the class will ask the Court for an award from P&G of up to $3,200,000 in fees, costs, and expenses, and a class representative payment of $10,000 for the named plaintiff. Note that the hearing date may change without further notice to you although any such change will be reflected on the website. You may attend the hearing, but you do not have to. Plaintiff's Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Costs will be posted on the settlement website after it is filed.
MORE INFORMATION
This is only a Summary. For more information, please visit: www.BelfioreWipeSettlement.com or contact the Claim Administrator by calling 1 (833) 930-2423 or writing to Belfiore v. P&G, PO Box 34880, Philadelphia, PA, 19101-4880. You may also contact Plaintiff's counsel, Wolf Popper LLP, 845 Third Avenue, New York NY 10022. The case name is Belfiore v. Procter & Gamble Company, U.S District Court for the Eastern District of York Case No. 2:14-cv-04090.