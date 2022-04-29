Bob & Renee Parsons Celebrated the Grand Opening of Their PXG Philadelphia Store at King Of Prussia
SCOTTSDALE, Ari., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Last night, PXG reigned supreme, knocking it out of the park with the grand opening celebration of its new PXG Philadelphia store. Notables, athletes, and clients alike, joined PXG Founder and CEO, Bob Parsons and President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, Renee Parsons, for an epic celebration of the new retail store.
Opening a storefront in Philadelphia was a natural choice for PXG, seeing as the sports loving city boasts 92 golf courses within a 20-mile radius. Located at 555 S Henderson Road, King of Prussia, PA, 19406, the state-of-the-art facility supports an unparalleled shopping experience for golfers and non-golfers alike.
During the event, guests walked the black carpet clad with a custom PXG canvas painted by renowned graffiti artist, Vizie, feasted on Geno's Philly cheesesteaks and sipped signature cocktails. Philadelphia's own Quaker City String Band injected the spirit of the city into the formal ribbon cutting, while DJ Kristaval brought down the house.
In an ode to Earth Month and the state of Pennsylvania's woodlands, the party featured organic, earth-inspired decor. And PXG's eco-conscious Cactus Leather and Nylon Bag Collections were on display.
End to end, the event exemplified PXG's declaration that "Nobody throws parties the way we do. Period."
Bob and Renee Parsons gave opening remarks and cut the ribbon for the retail store, celebrating with noteworthy guests including Darius Slay, Lane Johnson, Brian Westbrook, Jessica Kartalija, James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Connauton, Brent Celek, Nate Thompson, Cam York, Joel Farabee, Jeremiah Trotter, Kevin Patrick Hayes, Martin Jones, Zack MacEwen, Carter Hart, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier, Travis Sanheim, Oskar Lindblom, Geno Vento, Sydney Grims, Erica Lingenza, and Dayo Okuboyejo.
PXG Philadelphia's 7,797 square-foot facility features an expansive retail showroom with PXG's latest apparel, accessories, and bags, expansive golf club fitting bays powered by TrackMan technology, and a dedicated putter fitting studio and practice putting green. A relaxing customer lounge tops off the in-store experience, offering customers the opportunity to relax after a fitting or watch the latest golf tournaments.
ABOUT PXG:
Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
PXG's professional staff includes Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf