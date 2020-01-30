QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Corp. (the "Company" or "QNB") (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter of 2019 of $2,745,000, or $0.78 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $2,327,000, or $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, QNB reported net income of $12,357,000, or $3.53 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $11,335,000, or $3.25 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2018.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders' equity was 0.88% and 9.06%, respectively, compared with 0.78%% and 8.29%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the return on average assets and average shareholders' equity was 1.02% and 10.58%, respectively, compared with 0.96% and 10.47%, respectively, for the same period in 2018.
QNB is pleased to report increased net income and earnings per share for the quarter, and record net income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Loan, deposit and household growth remained strong throughout 2019. In addition to opening a 12th location -- our Allentown Office late in the third quarter -- in December we relocated our full-service branch within the Pennsburg Square Shopping Center to a free-standing pad site in the same center. Our newly named Upper Perkiomen Valley Office provides improved visibility and convenience of access to customers.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $9,165,000 and $36,294,000, respectively, an increase of $345,000 and $1,279,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2018. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 3.11%. Net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.16%, an increase of three basis point compared to the same period in 2018. The yield on average earning assets increased one basis point to 3.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the yield on average earning assets was 4.02%, compared with 3.85% for the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.02% and 1.07% for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared with 1.01% and 0.88% for the same periods in 2018.
Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss
QNB recorded a $375,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $187,000 for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, QNB recorded $1,300,000 and $1,130,000, respectively, in provision for loan losses. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $9,887,000 represents 1.20% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019 compared to $8,834,000, or 1.12% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018. Net loan charge-offs were $247,000 for 2019, or 0.03% of total average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $137,000, or 0.02% of total average loans, for the same periods in 2018.
Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans were $16,464,000, or 2.01% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, compared with $9,638,000, or 1.23% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2019, $7,245,000, or approximately 62% of the loans classified as non-accrual are current or past due less than 30 days. At December 31, 2019 commercial substandard or doubtful loans totaled $15,922,000, compared with $18,339,000 reported at December 31, 2018.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $2,210,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $2,066,000 compared with the same period in 2018, due largely to combined realized and unrealized net gains on investment securities totaling $696,000 in 2019 compared to a loss of $1,252,000 in 2018. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $8,317,000, an increase of $3,425,000, or 70.0%, compared to the same period in 2018, of which $2,937,000 is attributable to increased realized and unrealized investment gains. ATM and debit card income increased $46,000 due to increased card activity when comparing the two quarterly periods. Retail brokerage income increased $75,000 due to increased penetration due to increased assets under management. Net gain on sale of loans increased $60,000, due to increased mortgage loan originations and secondary market sales, the result of lower interest rates in the fourth quarter 2019. Fees for services to customers declined $7,000 during fourth quarter 2019 compared to fourth quarter 2018, due to less overdraft income and service charges on deposits accounts. Other non-interest income declined $56,000, due primarily to a reduction in income for sale of checks, and disposal of fixed assets related to the relocation of the Pennsburg location.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense was $7,632,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing $843,000, or 12.4%, from $6,789,000 for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense increased $2,219,000, or 8.6%, from the same period in 2018. Salaries and benefits expense increased $625,000, or 16.3%, to $4,452,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $510,000 to $3,759,000, or 15.7%, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, due, in part, to the addition of branch staff in our new Allentown location and increased expense for incentive compensation. Benefits expense increased $115,000, or 20.1%, due primarily to medical insurance claims reimbursements and increased retirement plan costs, when comparing the two periods.
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $186,000, or 17.4%, to $1,254,000 for the fourth quarter 2019, due primarily to increased building and furniture depreciation expense, increased rent expense and computer software amortization and maintenance expense. Other non-interest expense increased $32,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 with the fourth quarter of 2018, with increased marketing, state taxes, travel and entertainment, check charge-offs and check card expenses offset in part by decreased FDIC insurance costs. During the fourth quarter 2019, we received a "small bank assessment credit", applicable for our third quarter FDIC insurance assessment in the amount of $136,000. The FDIC insurance fund was determined to have a surplus, and small institutions were eligible for a payment credit.
Provision for income taxes increased $962,000 in the fourth quarter 2019, compared with the same period in 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $418,000 income tax benefit to tax provision. This one-time tax benefit was related to an elected change in accounting for deferred loan origination fees and nonaccrual interest income, taking advantage of the reduction in the federal tax rate from 34% to 21%, resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, effective January 1, 2018.
The effective tax rates for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were 18.5% and 18.7%, respectively. This compares with effective tax rates for the same periods in 2018 of -17.1% and 12.1%, respectively.
QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC.
QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance Sheet (Period End)
12/31/19
9/30/19
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
Assets
$
1,225,023
$
1,245,863
$
1,212,005
$
1,203,126
$
1,175,452
Cash and cash equivalents
17,608
20,787
14,068
13,708
13,458
Investment securities
Debt securities
349,710
361,157
347,728
344,367
344,221
Equity securities
9,164
5,850
6,898
10,482
9,421
Loans held-for-sale
977
240
-
-
-
Loans receivable
820,616
830,556
817,593
804,528
785,448
Allowance for loan losses
(9,887)
(9,494)
(9,164)
(9,015)
(8,834)
Net loans
810,729
821,062
808,429
795,513
776,614
Deposits
1,037,860
1,048,189
1,030,661
1,034,614
1,015,598
Demand, non-interest bearing
146,270
150,944
149,591
139,970
128,615
Interest-bearing demand, money market
656,014
661,414
646,759
671,925
663,195
Time
235,576
235,831
234,311
222,719
223,788
Short-term borrowings
55,931
69,945
59,048
49,897
50,872
Shareholders' equity
120,717
118,985
115,878
110,360
104,348
Asset Quality Data (Period End)
Non-accrual loans
$
11,704
$
12,445
$
7,668
$
7,706
$
7,478
Loans past due 90 days or more and still
-
-
-
-
-
Restructured loans
4,760
1,643
2,009
2,047
2,160
Non-performing loans
16,464
14,088
9,677
9,753
9,638
Non-performing assets
$
16,464
$
14,088
$
9,677
$
9,753
$
9,638
Allowance for loan losses
$
9,887
$
9,494
$
9,164
$
9,015
$
8,834
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding
2.01
%
1.70
%
1.18
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
Non-performing assets / Assets
1.34
%
1.13
%
0.80
%
0.81
%
0.82
%
Allowance for loan losses / Loans
1.20
%
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.12
%
1.12
%
QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per
Three months ended,
Year ended,
For the period:
12/31/19
9/30/19
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
12/31/19
12/31/18
Interest income
$
11,600
$
11,817
$
11,712
$
11,289
$
11,203
$
46,418
$
43,200
Interest expense
2,435
2,635
2,601
2,453
2,383
10,124
8,185
Net interest income
9,165
9,182
9,111
8,836
8,820
36,294
35,015
Provision for loan losses
375
550
150
225
187
1,300
1,130
Net interest income after
8,790
8,632
8,961
8,611
8,633
34,994
33,885
Non-interest income:
Fees for services to customers
444
432
422
393
451
1,691
1,699
ATM and debit card
548
533
519
470
502
2,070
1,895
Retail brokerage and advisory
141
145
133
141
66
560
370
Net gain (loss) on investment
192
973
584
6
(390)
1,755
(76)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity
504
(305)
(405)
976
(862)
770
(336)
Net gain on sale of loans
83
63
28
21
23
195
105
Other
298
303
373
302
354
1,276
1,235
Total non-interest income
2,210
2,144
1,654
2,309
144
8,317
4,892
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,452
4,063
3,790
3,781
3,827
16,086
14,411
Net occupancy and furniture and
1,254
1,123
1,097
1,062
1,068
4,536
4,037
Other
1,926
1,769
1,906
1,881
1,894
7,482
7,437
Total non-interest expense
7,632
6,955
6,793
6,724
6,789
28,104
25,885
Income before income taxes
3,368
3,821
3,822
4,196
1,988
15,207
12,892
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
623
731
679
817
(339)
2,850
1,557
Net income
$
2,745
$
3,090
$
3,143
$
3,379
$
2,327
$
12,357
$
11,335
Share and Per Share Data:
Net income - basic
$
0.78
$
0.88
$
0.90
$
0.97
$
0.67
$
3.53
$
3.27
Net income - diluted
$
0.78
$
0.88
$
0.90
$
0.97
$
0.67
$
3.53
$
3.25
Book value
$
34.30
$
33.92
$
33.09
$
31.59
$
29.95
$
34.30
$
29.95
Cash dividends
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
0.32
$
1.32
$
1.28
Average common shares outstanding
- basic
3,509,766
3,501,771
3,494,620
3,486,786
3,473,965
3,498,326
3,463,450
Average common shares outstanding
- diluted
3,515,830
3,508,317
3,502,111
3,494,429
3,492,060
3,504,150
3,482,509
Selected Ratios:
Return on average assets (quarterly
0.88
%
1.00
%
1.05
%
1.15
%
0.78
%
1.02
%
0.96
%
Return on average shareholders'
9.06
%
10.39
%
10.91
%
12.09
%
8.29
%
10.58
%
10.47
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.11
%
3.14
%
3.20
%
3.18
%
3.11
%
3.16
%
3.13
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
66.01
%
60.34
%
61.97
%
59.28
%
74.03
%
61.92
%
63.56
%
Average shareholders' equity to total
average assets
9.75
%
9.63
%
9.61
%
9.54
%
9.38
%
9.63
%
9.20
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(18)
$
220
$
1
$
44
$
(2)
$
247
$
137
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) -
annualized / Average loans
held-for-sale
-0.01
%
0.11
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
Balance Sheet (Average)
Assets
$
1,232,071
$
1,225,776
$
1,202,406
$
1,187,374
$
1,186,456
$
1,212,041
$
1,176,910
Investment securities (AFS &
360,403
359,549
357,836
360,640
366,469
359,606
372,803
Loans receivable
827,103
822,738
805,538
789,737
784,372
811,413
766,692
Deposits
1,046,835
1,044,094
1,021,925
1,008,060
1,018,141
1,030,373
1,003,154
Shareholders' equity
120,158
117,984
115,551
113,304
111,312
116,771
108,241