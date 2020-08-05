- Net sales of $286.0 million decreased 27% compared to prior year pro forma net sales primarily due to volume declines resulting from the impact of COVID-19 - GAAP net loss of $7.7 million or $0.43 per dilute share; non-GAAP earnings of $3.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share - Adjusted EBITDA of $32.1 million in line with guidance - Affirms full year 2020 guidance of more than $200 million of adjusted EBITDA - Solid cash flow from operations of $24.5 million doubles year-to-date operating cash flow to $44.7 million compared to $22.4 million in the prior year