- Net sales of $367.2 million up 28% sequentially compared to second quarter but still negatively impacted by lower volumes due to COVID-19 - GAAP net income of $27.3 million compared to prior year third quarter net loss of $13.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $27.7 million compared to prior year third quarter non-GAAP net income of $25.3 million - Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $63.9 million compared to prior year third quarter pro forma adjusted EBITDA of approximately $61 million - Strong quarterly cash flow from operations of $67.3 million more than triples year-to-date operating cash flow to $112.0 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior year period - Expected cost synergies related to the Combination increased to $58 million in 2020, $75 million in 2021, and $80 million in 2022 - Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to exceed $215 million