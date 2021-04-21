MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Perfect Butterfly": a fascinating children's book that follows the story of a butterfly whose wings are not similar to her friends and how she learns to embrace who she is and what she can be. "The Perfect Butterfly" is the creation of published author Quandrica Bellamy, a writer who began working with children at the age of fifteen and is still working with children. She is the owner of a childcare and an afterschool program. Through her experience with working with children, she feels all children are perfect in their own way with or without disabilities.
Bellamy writes, "'The Perfect Butterfly' is the colorful tale of a butterfly named Bonnie whose wings were not like her friends. Follow along as Bonnie makes new friends and comes to understand that being different is not always a bad thing. No matter who we are or how we look, we each have unique qualities that make us special to our friends.
"True friends are people that make you feel happy when you are sad. Ask yourself, are you a friend?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quandrica Bellamy's new book reminds the readers that everyone is perfectly made by God and everyone has their differences that make them unique from one another.
Through this book, the author wants to help readers build their confidence and make their differences their strengths.
