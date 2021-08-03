KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, announced today that it has acquired AquaTechniques, a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers based in Long Island, NY. AquaTechniques is a large and long-standing dealer of the Pure Water Technology product line, serving clients in New York City and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years.
"We are excited to welcome AquaTechniques customers to the Quench family," said Todd Peterson, COO of Quench. "This marks our fiftieth acquisition and represents an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to provide exit opportunities for our dealers."
"We have always felt supported by Quench, so it was always our intention to approach them when we decided to exit," said Mona Engel, President of AquaTechniques. "Our clients will be thrilled – Quench is the industry leader year after year because they offer world-class customer service in addition to their innovative drinking water solutions. The Quench team was a pleasure to work with throughout the acquisition process."
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting our acquisition team directly by email at acquisitions@quenchwater.com.
About Quench
Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Guillaume, Quench USA, +1 610-930-9452, lguillaume@quenchonline.com
Megan Backus, Quench USA, 610-930-2325, mbackus@quenchonline.com
SOURCE Quench USA