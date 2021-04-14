KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Magic Pure, a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems in Chicago, IL. Magic Pure is a significant player within the hospitality industry, focusing on high-value sparkling water and other specialized solutions.
"We are excited to welcome Magic Pure to the Quench family," said Todd Peterson, COO of Quench. "This acquisition is our sixth already in 2021, a record pace with over 4,100 customers added across such strategic markets as Texas, Southern California, Phoenix, Montreal, and now Chicago."
"We're thrilled to join forces with Quench," said owners of Magic Pure. "Quench offers the broadest product line in the industry and is known for their outstanding customer service, so it was an easy choice to work with them. The Quench team was great to work with throughout the process."
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting our acquisition team directly by email at acquisitions@quenchonline.com.
About Quench
Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
