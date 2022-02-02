KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Pure Aqua Tech of Michigan, a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers in northern Michigan. Founded in 2006, Pure Aqua Tech of Michigan is a Wellsys dealer.
"We are excited to welcome Pure Aqua Tech's customers to the Quench family and to expand our footprint into northern Michigan," said Todd Peterson, COO of Quench. "This acquisition is our first of 2022 and demonstrates our continued commitment to provide assistance to our dealers from start-up all the way through to exit."
"Our customers will be thrilled with Quench's industry-leading products and customer service," said Scott Crumbaugh, owner of Pure Aqua Tech of Michigan. "The Quench Acquisition team has been thoughtful and easy to work with throughout the sale process; they truly are water industry experts."
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting Quench's acquisition team directly by email at acquisitions@quenchwater.com.
About Quench
Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
