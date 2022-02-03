KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across North America, announced today that it has acquired Waterfresh, Inc., a point-of-use drinking water systems provider based in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Waterfresh is a well-respected Bluline dealer and extends Quench's presence into western Massachusetts.
"We are thrilled to welcome Waterfresh's customers to the Quench family," said Todd Peterson, COO of Quench. "This acquisition is our second in 2022 in support of our commitment to provide our dealers with attractive exit opportunities whenever they are ready."
"This is a great day for our customers," said Rob Centracchio, co-owner of Waterfresh. "Quench is the clear leader in the POU industry, offering world-class customer service and the broadest product line. As a dealer, we always felt supported by Quench, so it made sense to work with them when we decided to exit," he continued. "We enjoyed working with the Quench team throughout the acquisition process."
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting our acquisition team directly by email at acquisitions@quenchwater.com.
About Quench
Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
Media Contact
Megan Backus, Quench USA, +1 610-930-2325, mbackus@quenchwater.com
SOURCE Quench USA