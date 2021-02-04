KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Trusource H2O Canada, a provider of Quench's Wellsys brand of bottle-free drinking water systems based in Montreal, QC. Trusource is Quench's second acquisition of 2021 and 10th acquisition since the beginning of 2020.
Founded in 2010, Trusource is Quebec's leading provider of bottle-free water coolers for business. Trusource H2O leader David Lacombe and founder Gal Karpfen will be joining Quench Canada's leadership team. Lacombe will be Quench Canada General Manager and Karpfen has been named a National Account Manager for Canada.
"We are excited to welcome Trusource's customers and team to our growing Quench family," said Tony Ibargüen, CEO of Quench. "This acquisition expands our presence in Canada meaningfully and is another example of offering our dealers attractive exit opportunities."
"I am confident our customers will be just as excited as I am to join the Quench family," said Gal Karpfen, founder of Trusource H2O. "Quench's dominance in point-of-use water coolers, combined with their world-class customer service, make them a natural acquirer for us."
David Lacombe added, "I am thrilled to join an organization that is driven to release innovative products and filtration systems to the marketplace without losing sight of delivering great service to their customers. Additionally, the Quench team was knowledgeable and easy to work with throughout the sale process."
This acquisition follows Quench's initial foray into the Quebec market with the acquisition of Jonli Water Services in late 2019. To further support Canadian customers, Quench recently launched a new Canadian website featuring both English and French-Canadian language options along with details of all of the products and services offered in Canada.
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our acquisition team by email at acquisitions@quenchonline.com.
About Quench
Quench offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Guillaume, Quench USA, +1 610-930-9452, lguillaume@quenchonline.com
Megan Backus, Quench USA, 610-930-2325, mbackus@quenchonline.com
SOURCE Quench USA