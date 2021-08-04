KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A first of its kind to be available in the United States and Canada, Quench's new product line of touchless hydration solutions, dubbed the Quench Q-series, offers sensor-activated, touchless dispensing for health-conscious businesses. Quench Q-Series options produce quenchWATER+, which uses a proprietary 5-filter setup to add electrolytes and improve taste by removing sediments and contaminants. The result is crisp, clean, great-tasting electrolyte water.
Early adopters included several major employers, who implemented the touchless systems to protect their employees during the pandemic. Now, as more offices prepare to reopen, the Quench Q-Series with quenchWATER+ is an important office amenity for businesses working to maintain top health and safety standards.
The Quench Q-Series is available in a range of dispensing capacities to give workplaces of all sizes and configurations the flexibility to hydrate their staff and guests.
The touchless product line includes:
- Quench Q4: Serves approximately 25 people per day
- Quench Q8: Serves approximately 50 people per day
- Quench Q12: Serves approximately 100 people per day
Each touchless system has built-in sensor-activated panels. Users can simply hover their hand or fingers over sensor-activated buttons to release a steady stream of water.
"Quench Q-Series touchless water coolers with quenchWATER+ are exactly what workplaces need right now," said Ted Hertz, Quench's Vice President of Product Management. "The advanced touchless activation and purification technologies featured on each system work together to create the cleanest hydration experience possible for people concerned about cross-contamination in offices or facilities."
"The customer feedback we've received about our Quench Q-Series has been overwhelmingly positive," said John Whalen, Quench's Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service. "Customers have said that having the ability to offer their employees a contactless way to dispense clean, great-tasting drinking water created a sense of reassurance as they reopened their offices."
The Quench Q-Series bottleless water systems can be installed virtually anywhere in an office building or facility and connect directly to a building's existing water supply. They are now available nationwide in the United States and Canada, exclusively from Quench.
About Quench
Quench rents and sells bottleless filtered water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottleless water coolers, ice dispensers, sparkling water dispensers, and coffee brewers purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys, and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
