"The Secret Place of the Most High" from Christian Faith Publishing author Quentin Oden is a heartfelt selection of testimonies that will leave readers with an empowered sense of faith in God's plan.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Secret Place of the Most High": a thoughtful discussion of faith that encourages believers to seek God in each day. "The Secret Place of the Most High" is the creation of published author Quentin Oden, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Oden worked at the corporate level within the aerospace industry prior to becoming the first full-time pastor of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church of Los Angeles in February 2000.
Oden shares, "The Secret Place of the Most High seeks to promote the fact that the God of the Bible is still ruling and intervening personally in the lives of diligent seekers. Several compelling testimonies orchestrated by the Lord and supported by sound biblical principles are provided to encourage believers to trust God in the realm of the miraculous. The supernatural ministry of the Holy Ghost and voice of God are still relevant forces even in the face of our high-tech world. There is a fellowship with God through Jesus Christ and empowered by the Holy Ghost that gives access to the 'secret things' (Deut. 29:29) of God. The words of Amos 3:7 are still true: 'Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but He revealeth His secret to his servants the prophets.' This book documents that God consistently keeps His promises and provides specific instructions to the believer in the same way that He did in the Bible. God peels back the veil and exposes His plans and purposes beyond our logic and above our reasoning. And it is God who conspires these episodes for His glory and to enable our faith. Living in this reality is solely under the sovereignty and invitation of God. However, Moses, as the writer of Psalm 91, asked to see God's glory (Exodus 33:18) and God allowed Moses unique access. The Secret Place of the Most High provides compelling evidence that God is still willing to expose His glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quentin Oden's new book will challenge and encourage readers to take a moment for reflection and prayer.
Oden shares in hopes of empowering the kingdom of God and those who seek to nurture a close relationship with Him.
Consumers can purchase "The Secret Place of the Most High" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Secret Place of the Most High," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing