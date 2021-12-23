MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fighting for Her": a powerful exploration of marriage and the role of a husband. "Fighting for Her" is the creation of published author Quintin Cooper, an award-winning international gospel artist and inspiring pastor.
Cooper shares, "In a world where divorce has taken the first place position in the race to remedy any relational ruckus, the artlessness of romantic alliance has been abandoned. Meanwhile, the mentality of men have identified that it is better to choose another woman than it is to fight for the one that has proven her loyalty unfailingly. This is a mentality that gives no deliberate effort to repair the relationship. It gives no patience to the woman that has been taken for granted, taken advantage of, and humiliated— –privately and publicly. Fighting for Her is a necessary tool and a long-awaited guide for men!
"Fighting for Her was penned by the hand of a man, composed to agree with the heart of men, and committed to paper to instruct the unwavering man on how to fight for the woman that holds his heart. This man understands that he must fight beyond her rough words, farther than her stale face, far past the caves of her distrust, through her many questions, over her attempts to find something that may not exist, while exercising an unprecedented amount of patience and understanding. He is aware that had it not been for his poor decisions and less than perfect behavior, she would have no reason for any of it.
"This brilliant piece gets right down to the heart of the matter with no filter! 'Sex and Intimacy' is a favorite! A must read!
"Written to change the way men view their female counterparts, Fighting for Her helps men to understand the value in their relationships and their own partners, thus finding reason to not give up on what has such worth.
"This well-padded, scriptural-based guide teaches what it means to have a foundation within the marriage. It teaches husbands to be consistent with their wives daily, to continuously be her best friend and how to give her both love and security."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quintin Cooper's new book will encourage and challenge those who wish to nurture healthy marriages.
With an energetic tone and empowering message, Cooper hopes to reach those in need of guidance and encouragement in order to help preserve the sanctity of marriage.
