PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quire, the cloud-based technical report writing solution, today announced the release of a new report highlighting industry benchmarks for preparing Property Condition Assessments (PCAs). Titled "Benchmark Data & Insights Guide for Property Condition Assessments - How the Market Builds Debt-Level PCAs," the report contains competitive market data not available elsewhere and is a valuable resource for those managing PCA departments (managing directors), reviewers, and report writers. The analytics are especially relevant for engineering and architectural consulting firms, commercial building owners and developers.
Quire's latest feat reflects data collected from more than 10,000 Property Condition Reports developed in the platform by dozens of clients who can now determine how their report writing times stack up to the benchmark data. The report provides data on weighted writing/editing time averages for low and high-volume firms (those that write fewer than 100 PCAs per year and those that write more than 100 PCAs per year). It details where writers spend most of their time on editing (cost tables, appendices, etc.) and how collecting data via mobile applications streamlines the process.
According to Kelly L. Stratton, Quire's CEO and Founder, "We want to make sure firms have all the data they need for streamlined, efficient and quality reporting so they can make the best decisions for their businesses. Quire's new data analytics capabilities allow clients who write PCA reports to see how they compare and really streamline their processes to get closer to the mean. Some of these numbers really surprised us, so we're excited to make this data available to anyone who wants to see it in this report."
Beyond providing mean PCA report writing times, the benchmark report illustrates how the Quire platform streamlines report writing by allowing users to create proprietary SmartTables to effectively tabularize their findings and seamlessly integrate cost recommendations, rather than having to switch between traditional word processing programs and spreadsheets. Elizabeth Seeger, Quire's Client Success Lead, spent several years as a property condition assessor and template builder at a Fortune-500 company. Her firsthand experience using Quire says it all. "Quire fundamentally changed that process to the point where I went from taking a day and half to complete a Property Condition Report In Word/Excel to roughly half a day in Quire."
Property condition assessors and firms of all sizes will not want to miss this report. To download "The Benchmark Data & Insights Guide for Property Condition Assessments: How the Market Builds Debt-Level PCAs," visit https://openquire.com/dl-pca-benchmark-guide/.
Quire provides a user-friendly, cloud-based technical report solution designed specifically to help consulting firms by optimizing data collection, writing, tracking, delivery, and management of reports. Quire empowers clients to create cost-efficient, best-in-class reports with open and flexible software backed by an expert team of industry professionals, as well as data-driven insights. To learn more visit openquire.com/.
