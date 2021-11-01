MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "FLI Reveals a Lost Family Found": a delightfully crafted Christian fiction that offers readers a strong sense of adventure throughout. "FLI Reveals a Lost Family Found" is the creation of published author R Curtis Coombs, a loving husband and devoted uncle who served with the United States Air Force and retired after many years as a clinical laboratory scientist and quality engineer.
Coombs shares, "FLI (Friends of Legacy and Intrigue) Reveals Lost Family Found is a story about finding family history hidden for almost a century. FLI is a mysterious group that has decided to enlighten the narrator's Filipino niece, Jets, and wife, Gemma, to unknown family of German descent. FLI provide clues that eventually take them to the archdiocese archives where two journals are revealed. The problem is that church and government consider the journals too controversial for public release, let alone to possible descendants. FLI is very influential, pressing the archbishop and others to release the information. The first journal was written by Sara, who laments over a family secret involving a queen from the mid-1800s. The second journal is written by her son, Aaron, who continues their story detailing his struggles from 1930 to 1945 in Germany.
"The investigations FLI lead Jets, Gemma, and their companions on quests to find the truth and fate of family during World War II are difficult, painful, and satisfying. In the end, they are left with more to find and a single piece of a puzzle that will not be fully understood until all adventures are successfully completed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R Curtis Coombs's new book takes readers on a thrill ride across time through a series of familial revelations.
Drawing from a love of travel, Coombs has crafted a delightfully entertaining work for the enjoyment of readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase "FLI Reveals a Lost Family Found" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
