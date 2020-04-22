MCKEES ROCKS, Pa., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unprecedented impact around the world and hygiene products are in short supply. R&D Coatings, LLC® (www.rdcoatings.com), an industrial coating manufacturer has retooled their manufacturing operations to produce hand and surface sanitizer to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The CDC recommends the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with greater than 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol when soap and water are not available. R&D Coatings is following the formulation guidelines distributed by the World Health Organization (WHO) using 75% isopropyl alcohol.
R&D's team wanted to find a way to contribute as businesses start to open. "We've been diligent in finding the best and safest way to manufacture a quality hand sanitizer that could also clean surfaces," said Michael Zupancic, President of R&D Coatings. "Our isopropyl alcohol antiseptic topical solution is a 75% high alcohol solution made with glycerine, but it is not a gel. It is designed to have the moisturizing properties of a gel, the disinfectant power of a surface cleaner, and the ability to be sprayed out of a bottle," continued Zupancic.
The hand sanitizer is available in 5-gallon pails or 55-gallon drums and is available for immediate shipping within the continental United States. For more information contact 238414@email4pr.com or call 877.378.9860.
ABOUT R&D COATINGS, LLC
Since 1989, R&D Coatings, LLC (www.rdcoatings.com) has been in the forefront of research and development in the formulation and manufacturing of UV (Ultraviolet) and EB (Electron Beam) curable finishes. As a leading manufacturer of performance engineered industrial coatings for commercial applications R&D Coatings has expanded their product line to include water-based finishes, water based stains, and water based UV finishes.
Media Contact:
Michael Debacco
R&D Coatings, LLC
877.378.9860 | 238414@email4pr.com